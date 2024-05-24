Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $282,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 335,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,955. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

