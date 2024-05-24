Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $46,000 in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Latham Group by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 797,733 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Latham Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,922,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 658,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Latham Group Price Performance
SWIM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 0.76%. Latham Group’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Latham Group
In related news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,332.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe purchased 27,500 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,922 shares in the company, valued at $855,332.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,543.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,474.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock worth $165,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
