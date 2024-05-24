Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $220,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,464. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

