Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $234,000 Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in AdaptHealth by 22.7% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 13,607,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 355,005 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 4,065,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,639,000 after buying an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 149.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 888,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 183,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 182,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $2,012,329.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,643,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314,334.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $573,682.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,826,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,262,289.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of AdaptHealth stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 277,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,343. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $858.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.94 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 21.45%. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

