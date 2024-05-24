Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 255,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,295. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. StockNews.com raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In related news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 51,533 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,814,992.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,666,824.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.