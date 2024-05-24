Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New $265,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SQ traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $66.14. 4,247,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,164. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.59.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,748,317.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,705,838.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,653 shares of company stock valued at $27,333,065 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

