Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 5,281,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,256,080. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.