Oxford Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Stock Up 8.4 %

NASDAQ POWL traded up $15.48 on Friday, reaching $200.21. The company had a trading volume of 252,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $202.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total value of $1,674,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,703,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,289,544.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,450. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

