Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 48.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100,734 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 140,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $883.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

About Aris Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.