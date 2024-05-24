Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 73,571.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.94. 315,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,804. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPLD. Roth Mkm reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

