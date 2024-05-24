Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.39.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $349.20. 873,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,766. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.57.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

