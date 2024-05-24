Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $180.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $122.20 and a 1 year high of $191.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total value of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,975,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

