PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Receives $15.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.
NYSE:PAGS opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $14.98.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
