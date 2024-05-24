Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.02. Approximately 7,777,349 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 60,445,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

The stock has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,412,722 shares of company stock valued at $414,573,750. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 601,012 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

