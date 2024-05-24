Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.45.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,628,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,947. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

