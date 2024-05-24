Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $375.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

PANW stock opened at $311.44 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $194.08 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

