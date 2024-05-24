Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.400-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.560-5.580 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $311.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $194.08 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

