Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $345.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $317.45.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $311.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.58 and a 200 day moving average of $299.15. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $194.08 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $804,199,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after purchasing an additional 198,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

