Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. Park City Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.43 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park City Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

