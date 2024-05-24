Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Trading 5% Higher

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.46.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

