Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PDCO opened at $23.81 on Monday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.