Paul Anthony Ferneyhough Sells 12,358 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
TSE ELD traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.57. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.58.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
