Paul Anthony Ferneyhough Sells 12,358 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Paul Anthony Ferneyhough sold 12,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.66, for a total transaction of C$267,656.98.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE ELD traded up C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$21.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.57. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$11.38 and a 12-month high of C$22.58.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Canada downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.69.

View Our Latest Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.