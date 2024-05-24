Paul F. Titterton Sells 9,000 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GATX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GATX opened at $135.00 on Friday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.61.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Separately, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

