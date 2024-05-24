PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

Get PayPal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.