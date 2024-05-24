PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.73. Approximately 2,002,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,402,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

The stock has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

