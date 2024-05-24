PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.70

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 428546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

PCI-PAL Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £45.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1,079.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.24.

Insider Transactions at PCI-PAL

In related news, insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($142,348.75). In other PCI-PAL news, insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($142,348.75). Also, insider James Barham acquired 26,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £15,287.40 ($19,429.84). Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

