Peoples Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
Peoples Price Performance
PPLL remained flat at $68.27 on Friday. Peoples has a fifty-two week low of $58.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.
Peoples Company Profile
