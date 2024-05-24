Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) Trading Down 5.8%

Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 445,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 780,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRM

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perimeter Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.