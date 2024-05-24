Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 463.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,395 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of Perrigo worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Perrigo by 39.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

PRGO opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $40.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -1,571.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In other news, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.26 per share, with a total value of $67,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,485.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

