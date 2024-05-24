Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.55

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.55 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 4,110 ($52.24), with a volume of 104722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,114 ($52.29).
Pershing Square Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,033.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,711.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 22.15 and a quick ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of £7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 387.25 and a beta of 0.97.
About Pershing Square
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
