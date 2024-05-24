Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.020–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.85 to $1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.07.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $974.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

