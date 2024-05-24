PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Director Acquires C$33,573.06 in Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) Director Garrett Wright purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,573.06.

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PHX stock opened at C$8.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.74 million, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.58 and a 1-year high of C$9.78.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.28. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 50.97%. The company had revenue of C$165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$158.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.2855093 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHX Energy Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

