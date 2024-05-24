Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Pinterest worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,982,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 199.10, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.35 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.34.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

