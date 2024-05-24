Piper Sandler Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jack O. Lynch III sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $80,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,532,000 after acquiring an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after purchasing an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

