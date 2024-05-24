Piper Sandler Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $17.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $14.52 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

