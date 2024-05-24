Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.65 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $51.65 million and approximately $94,727.71 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00053370 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00039717 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00013924 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000089 BTC.
About Pirate Chain
Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.
Pirate Chain Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.
