PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.57

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $107.57 and last traded at $107.06, with a volume of 60923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.55%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $1,363,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11,553.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 510,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,120,000 after buying an additional 505,712 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $43,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,429,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,513,000 after purchasing an additional 317,437 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth about $14,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 934.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 117,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

