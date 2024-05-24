Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,810 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up 3.6% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $59,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,234,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,908,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,737 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PAA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

