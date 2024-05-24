Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 6.7%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.78. 6,743,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 4,241,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSNY shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.48.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 5.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

