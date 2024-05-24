Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0682 on Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $63.13 million and $1,271.66 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00123013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008697 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation.

