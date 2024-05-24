Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pool worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pool by 463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,852,000 after buying an additional 120,427 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,885,000 after purchasing an additional 114,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $365.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $307.77 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.86.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.80.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

