Prent Kallenberger Buys 974,000 Shares of Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE – Get Free Report) insider Prent Kallenberger acquired 974,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,804.00 ($29,869.33).

Byron Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Get Byron Energy alerts:

Byron Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Byron Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byron Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.