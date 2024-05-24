Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s (PBH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.25.

PBH opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

