Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PRMW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.50.
Primo Water Trading Down 0.5 %
Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. Research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Primo Water Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.
Primo Water Company Profile
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.
