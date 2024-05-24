Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $778,800.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schauerman sold 15,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $778,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,429.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.3 %

PRIM opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

