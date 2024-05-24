Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.75 ($0.05). Approximately 100,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 595,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 11.20 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.64.

Primorus Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

