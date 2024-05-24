Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Howard Fu Sells 7,748 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $543,677.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,972,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,441 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $102,339.82.

On Friday, March 22nd, Howard Fu sold 1,457 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $118,293.83.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 773,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,902. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Procore Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

