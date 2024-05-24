ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $21.39

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.39, but opened at $20.34. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 2,506,588 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 140,485 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $9,704,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $940,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

