ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,233 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,412 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,851,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,977. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.