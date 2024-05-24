ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 45,874 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSK by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,486. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

